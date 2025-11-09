Florida Attorney General files lawsuit against Planned Parenthood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a lawsuit against Planned Parenthood on Thursday, alleging that the organization falsely promoted abortion medication as being “safer than Tylenol.”

The lawsuit was filed in Santa Rosa County circuit court and concerns allegations made by Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc. and its affiliates. It centers on statements about the safety of abortion drugs mifeprestone and misoprostol, which Planned Parenthood’s website states are safer than many common medications.

Alexandra Mandado, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Florida, called the lawsuit a “politically motivated attack” and affirmed the safety of the medication.

The 37-page lawsuit states that Planned Parenthood’s assertions regarding the safety of medication abortion are “manifestly false” and “badly mislead” women looking for information about chemical abortions. It references studies from anti-abortion organizations, such as the Ethics & Public Policy Center, to back up its claims.

Planned Parenthood’s website claims that medication abortion is very safe, likening its safety to penicillin, Tylenol, and Viagra. The lawsuit argues that these statements breach state laws against deceptive and unfair trade practices and represent a pattern of racketeering activity.

The case will move forward in the Santa Rosa County circuit court.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group