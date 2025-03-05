Florida Attorney General investigating Tate brothers after arrival in South Florida

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida’s Attorney General is investigating Andrew and Tristan Tate, just days after they returned to the U.S.

The brothers are accused of crimes including human trafficking.

James Uthmeier said his office is working with law enforcement to issue subpoenas and search warrants.

Gov. Ron DeSantis previously said the brothers weren’t welcome in Florida.

Andrew Tate denies any wrongdoing, saying he’s never been tried or convicted.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group