Florida awards $14.6 million to expand student apprenticeship programs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida awarded $14.6 million via the Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant (PCOG) to expand apprenticeship programs across the state.

The funding will support 37 school districts, colleges, and private training organizations, giving over 8,000 students hands-on work experience during their classroom instruction.

According to the Florida Department of Education, the grants will help prepare students for high-demand careers while giving employers access to a skilled workforce.

“Governor DeSantis’ continued investment in workforce education is creating meaningful opportunities for Floridians to build in-demand skills and prepare for rewarding careers,” said Interim Commissioner of Education Paul O. Burns. “By combining classroom instruction with hands-on training, these programs give students a direct path to success while helping Florida employers develop the highly skilled workforce needed to compete and grow.”

Since the Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant began, Florida has awarded $120 million to support 387 apprenticeship proposals, serving over 28,000 students statewide.

The state also highlighted several workforce achievements, including:

A 70% increase in registered apprentices.

A 49% increase in registered apprenticeship programs.

A 153% increase in apprenticeable occupations.

A record 25,000 active apprentices and pre-apprentices, an 11% increase from the previous year.

Grant recipients for the 2026-27 cycle include school districts, colleges, healthcare organizations, construction companies, electrical training programs, and workforce partners across Florida.

For additional information about the Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant, visit: https://www.fldoe.org/pathwaysgrant/.

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