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Fireball Cinnamon Whisky to release limited edition sneaks with flasks

The entry window will remain open for one hour. Fifty people will be randomly selected and invited to complete the purchase

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Fireball launches limited-edition sneakers with hidden flask pockets
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is releasing a limited run of high-top sneakers designed with hidden compartments in the tongues to hold the brand’s new portable flask pouches.

The black-and-red “Fireball Sneaks” feature flame detailing and zippered tongue pockets sized for the company’s 200-milliliter Stash Flask, which holds up to four shots.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern on July 24, adults of legal drinking age can enter through Fireball’s website for a chance to purchase a bundle for $25 plus shipping.

The entry window will remain open for one hour. Fifty people will be randomly selected and invited to complete the purchase.

The bundle includes:

  • One pair of Fireball Sneaks
  • One 66-proof Stash Flask
  • An extra pair of yellow laces
  • A branded drawstring shoe bag

The Stash Flask is also being sold separately at select retailers for a suggested price of $3.99. It is available in 42- and 66-proof versions.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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