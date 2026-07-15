Fireball Cinnamon Whisky to release limited edition sneaks with flasks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is releasing a limited run of high-top sneakers designed with hidden compartments in the tongues to hold the brand’s new portable flask pouches.

The black-and-red “Fireball Sneaks” feature flame detailing and zippered tongue pockets sized for the company’s 200-milliliter Stash Flask, which holds up to four shots.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern on July 24, adults of legal drinking age can enter through Fireball’s website for a chance to purchase a bundle for $25 plus shipping.

The entry window will remain open for one hour. Fifty people will be randomly selected and invited to complete the purchase.

The bundle includes:

One pair of Fireball Sneaks

One 66-proof Stash Flask

An extra pair of yellow laces

A branded drawstring shoe bag

The Stash Flask is also being sold separately at select retailers for a suggested price of $3.99. It is available in 42- and 66-proof versions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group