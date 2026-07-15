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Man who entered U.S. after four deportations gets 37-month sentence

In 2022, Estrada was convicted in South Florida for illegal reentry and was removed to Mexico again in May 2023

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
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By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mexican national who had previously been deported four times has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for illegally reentering the United States.

Miguel Reyes Estrada, 43, pleaded guilty in March.

According to federal court documents, Estrada reentered the United States in 2021 after three prior deportations. He was later convicted on state drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

In 2022, Estrada was convicted in South Florida for illegal reentry and was removed to Mexico again in May 2023.

Federal prosecutors said the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office notified Immigration and Customs Enforcement in January that Estrada was back in the country and in custody on an unrelated charge.

The case was investigated by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and ICE.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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