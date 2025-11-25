Florida beach sand art festival draws thousands after hurricane break

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — After a two-year break, a fan-favorite sand sculpture festival is back on the Gulf Coast.

The Sanding Ovations Sand Sculpture Festival returned to Treasure Island over the weekend.

The event drew in thousands of visitors to the beach.

The festival, which was canceled last year due to back-to-back hurricanes, is not only a celebration of sand art but also provides a significant boost to local businesses as they prepare for the holiday season.

The city has announced plans to host the festival again for an encore weekend after Thanksgiving.

