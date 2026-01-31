Former Brevard County deputy withdraws plea

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A former Brevard County sheriff’s deputy has withdrawn his guilty plea in a deadly shooting involving another deputy, putting the case back on track for trial, or possibly a new negotiated plea.

Andrew Lawson initially pleaded guilty earlier this month to manslaughter with a firearm in the December 3,2022, shooting death of his roommate and fellow deputy, Austin Walsh.

That plea was made under an agreement that included a sentencing cap of seven years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Walsh’s family objected to the agreement. The judge ultimately declined to accept the agreement, giving Lawson the option to withdraw his plea — which he chose to do.

His case is now set for a March 18th docket sounding.

