Florida to begin disaster-preparedness sales tax holiday this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Florida may want to stock up on some hurricane supplies this weekend.

A disaster-preparedness sales tax holiday begins on Saturday.

It runs through Sept. 6.

During that time, shoppers can buy things like batteries, pet supplies, and portable generators, without paying sales tax.

Officials said the tax holiday is expected to save consumers more than $80 million.

A second tax holiday on tools and work supplies will also start on Sept. 1.

