Florida bill aims to increase speed limit on I-4, I-95 and other major highways

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers may soon be allowed to go even faster on some of Florida’s major roadways.

A Senate bill to change some speed limits passed a transportation committee vote on Wednesday.

It would raise the speed limit from 70 miles per hour on a major highway or expressway to 75.

However, it would only go up on highways where there are designated entrances and exits, like I-4 or I-95.

It would also increase the speed limit on four-lane divided highways in rural areas from 65 to 70 miles per hour.

