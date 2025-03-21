Florida bill aims to lower age requirement from 21 to 18 for buying long guns

ORLANDO, Fla. — A proposal to repeal a law preventing people in Florida under 21 from buying rifles and shotguns will now move to the House for approval.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill on Thursday.

The bill would lower the minimum age to purchase long guns from 21 to 18.

Critics of the bill say this lacks common sense. Supporters say it will make younger people safer.

