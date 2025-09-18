Florida bill to strengthen punishments for killing police officers filed again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican state Rep. Jessica Baker has refiled the “Jason Raynor Act.”

Raynor was a Daytona Beach police officer who was shot and killed by a man resisting arrest in 2021.

The previous bill cleared both chambers of the Legislature earlier this year before falling short after objections with the bill’s wording.

The new legislation includes and defines a “good faith” standard for police conduct during arrests and detainment situations.

If passed, the bill would mandate life sentences without parole for defendants convicted of manslaughter in the death of a police officer.

