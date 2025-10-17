Florida bill would require teachers to take an oath to defend US and state constitutions

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new proposal in Florida could require teachers to take an oath to defend the U.S. and Florida constitutions if they wish to continue teaching in the state.

The bill, introduced by State Rep. Tom Fabricio, aims to have educators pledge to perform their duties in a professional, independent, objective, and nonpartisan manner.

This requirement would apply to all teachers licensed by the State of Florida.

“I believe that when we entrust our students with the teachers they should be treated as professionals, which they are professionals,” said State Rep. Tom Fabricio, the bill’s sponsor. “This bill elevates them as professionals here in Florida,” Fabricio added.

However, Duval County teacher Chris Guerrieri, who has taught in the district for 25 years, criticized the proposal, saying, “It’s just a shame that this is where our legislators in Tallahassee find themselves, that instead of helping public education, instead of working to improve things, that they just have these culture wars.”

The proposed legislation suggests that the oath could be as simple as signing a notarized form, rather than a formal ceremony involving placing a hand on a bible.

Fabricio argues that, similar to other professions such as lawyers and law enforcement officers, teachers should also take an oath due to the importance of their role.

Despite the proposal, the bill has not yet gained a Senate sponsor and will be considered in the next legislative session, which begins in January.

©2025 Cox Media Group