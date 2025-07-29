Florida blocks Orange County’s ‘Vision 2050’ development plans

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida has leaned on a new law to block Orange County’s master development guidelines, even though a different state law requires the county to have and update those guidelines.

The plans, known as Vision 2050, have been in the works for years and cost millions of dollars to create due to the amount of time and research involved.

Tuesday, the state sent the county a letter denying Vision 2050’s approval and citing SB 180, which was created to help homeowners affected by Hurricanes Ian and Milton rebuild without additional red tape.

The final version of SB 180, however, blocks counties from passing additional restrictions on property owners in counties affected by the hurricanes until the end of 2027. It also applied the law retroactively to August 2024.

Lawmakers admitted they weren’t aware their bill was broader than they intended it to be after a lawyer threatened the county’s attempts to pass a rural boundary.

Vision 2050 largely updates the county’s guidelines to discourage suburban sprawl and the development of still-untouched rural areas, as well as encourage density around transit zones to take fewer cars off the roads and reduce traffic.

WFTV has reached out to Orange County to find out what administrators’ next steps will be, including whether the county will sue the state to try to push Vision 2050 through.

