Florida braces for impacts of Tropical Depression, expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of late Sunday morning, Tropical Depression 9 is still too disorganized to qualify as a tropical storm. It is currently just south of the Bahamas and will continue to track north over the next few days.

It will likely be upgraded to Tropical Storm Imelda by the end of the day today.

The storm will make its closest pass to us in central Florida during the late afternoon on Monday. At closest, it will be about 150 to 200 miles offshore.

The first impacts we will see tonight will be the surf building and some rain arriving.

If you live along the coastline, you will also notice the winds increase overnight with gusts of 40 mph possible.

The strongest winds will be felt as the storm makes its closest pass during the latter half of Monday. There is a low chance of tropical storm-force winds, but if that occurs, it is most likely along the Brevard County coast.

Overnight Monday, the rain will stop, and the winds will gradually decrease as the storm continues to strengthen and move north.

Rain totals along our coast could reach up to 3 inches. Widespread flooding is unlikely in our area. The primary impact will be strong winds.

A few stray showers may extend inland to Orlando. The main effect on the city will be wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph caused by the storm being far offshore.

