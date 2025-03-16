Florida braces for severe weather, as storms, tornadoes leave a path of destruction across South U.S

ORLANDO, Fla. — At least 34 people have died after a cross-country storm brought widespread dangerous winds and tornadoes - more than 30 tornadoes were reported across six states. Mississippi, Louisiana, Missouri, and Alabama were hardest hit.

In Mississippi, a “tornado emergency” was declared just west of Hattiesburg, and a dramatic video captured the moment a tornado hit Tylertown. In Missouri, the skies in Saint Louis were lit up by multiple lightning strikes. Just west of the city, a truck driver pulled over to wait for the storm to pass when a twister touched down. “Everything went black, and I turned on my headlights and my brights. And right after I did that. Something hit the side of the truck. Just flipped it over and flew up,” said Rich Crowe, the truck driver who survived the tornado.

About an hour away, a tornado was captured on video at a gas station in Rolla; a row of businesses in the same area was ripped apart, and a trailer truck was left knocked on its side.

In Louisiana, trees were brought down, and at least 30 homes were damaged after a tornado swept through the town of East Fork. In Arkansas, a tornado survey team has found damage in Cave City consistent with winds of 165 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, in Oklahoma, wildfires have burned more than 170,000 acres and destroyed nearly 300 structures. About 20 miles west of Tulsa, in Mannford, heavy smoke was billowing in the sky, with flames fueled by powerful winds. According to the mayor, at least two dozen homes were damaged.

As the system moves on through, parts of Georgia have also experienced flooding, downed trees and power lines. Georgia governor Brian Kemp enacted a state of emergency that’s in effect until Tuesday.









