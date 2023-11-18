Florida Classic hosts ‘Diversity Job Fair’ in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential job seekers packed the Amway Center on Friday for the Florida Blue Classic Diversity Job Fair.

The job fair is part of several events planning for the annual Florida Classic Weekend.

It is the largest diversity job fair in Florida with more than 6,000 jobs available.

Read: Florida Classic: Here’s your guide to Saturday’s FAMU vs BCU game

Roger Lear, president of Orlandojobs.com, explained why diversity in the workforce is important.

“Diversity is the greatest ingredient to any company, to have a diverse workforce with everybody contributing to the bottom line,” Lear said.

Watch: Thousands gather for Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium

The next job fair like this will be in April of 2024.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group