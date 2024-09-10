Florida condo owners say soaring costs from HOA fees and insurance premiums are unsustainable

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nunez hosted a roundtable on Monday with condo owners to discuss their concerns with soaring costs.

New regulations after the Surfside collapse have led to rising HOA fees and insurance premiums, leaving many owners struggling to keep up.

“We understand there is a lot of anxiety out there amongst condo owners about these impending inspections and potential assessments for major repairs that are in some cases long overdue,” DeSantis said.

The deadline to meet those new requirements is Dec. 31.

