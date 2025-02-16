Florida continues to gain million-dollar earners, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The number of seven-figure earners in Florida continues to increase at the same time as the metric trends down for most other U.S. states.

Data from the Internal Revenue Service shows Florida tax filers who made at least $1 million in 2022 were up 8% from 2021 to 77,670, reinforcing the idea of wealth migration to Florida in recent years.

In almost every other state there was a drop in seven-figure earners from 2021 to 2022. Nationally, million-dollar earners dropped -2%. This comes after a large percent gain in such earners as wages fluctuated during the pandemic.

