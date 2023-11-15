Florida could become latest state to restrict corporal punishment in schools

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Florida lawmakers want to tighten up the rules that currently allows teachers and other school staff members to strike kids for misbehaving.

A bill filed by Rep. Katherine Waldron (D-Palm Beach) would prohibit anyone except a principal from applying corporal punishment in a public or charter school and would ban the practice altogether for children with special needs, homeless students or kids placed in alternative schools.

For other students, Waldron’s bill would require a permission slip to be signed and kept on file, and for administrators to explain their decision to resort to physical punishment in writing.

Read: Parents say Orlando pastor whipped kids with belt at private school

Waldron’s bill was filed a week and a half after 4th graders at an Orlando private school accused a church pastor of walking into their classroom and beating them three times each with his belt, with the class teacher supervising.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing. Florida’s corporal punishment laws do not apply to private schools. Corporal punishment was not in the Orlando school’s handbook of acceptable discipline practices.

Read: Police release photo of missing Winter Springs woman with estranged husband night she disappeared

“I know that [the Orlando] parents are very outraged, and they should be,” Waldron said. “It should eventually be banned completely, because there’s no study out there that says corporal punishment promotes healthy, compassionate, successful adults.”

Waldron said her bill was already in the works when that happened. She said she was first approached by college students with the idea and helped tweak the bill to focus on the children with special needs in order to draw more support.

Read: Ocala police arrest suspect in convenience store shooting that injured 2 bystanders

She said she was working on getting a state senator on board, and she expected a Republican to file a companion bill in the upper chamber, making the effort bipartisan. It would fit with the wave of “parents rights” bills the conservative supermajority passed in early 2023, despite it already being far less controversial.

“There are 63 countries in the world that completely ban hitting children, and the U.S. is not one,” she explained. “I think that’s something that we should aspire towards, and this is maybe a step in the right direction.”

Video: Parents say Orlando pastor whipped kids with belt at private school Parents at an Orlando private school were left fuming and asking police for justice after they accused a pastor of beating their children with a belt Thursday. (Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group