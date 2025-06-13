Florida could soon rename roadway to ‘President Donald J. Trump Boulevard’

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A four-mile stretch of road in South Florida may soon be renamed to “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.”

A bill to rename to Palm Beach County roadway cleared the Florida legislature during this spring’s session and is now on the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

If signed into law, the renamed roadway would serve as a symbolic tribute to the president, whose Mar-a-Lago estate sits just miles away.

If approved, signs marking President Donald J. Trump Boulevard could go up as early as this summer.

Another section of the bill would also designate part of West South Street in Orlando as Geraldine Thompson Way.

It would honor the longtime Democratic state lawmaker who died in February.

