Florida Department of Health clarifies which vaccines would remain mandatory after rule changes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has proposed changes to childhood immunization requirements.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference earlier this month that they want to end all mandatory vaccinations.

The Health Department further clarified those proposed changes, saying in a statement that vaccines for chicken pox, hepatitis B, and two vaccines that protect against certain bacterial infections would no longer be required.

All other vaccines required for school entry, including for polio, measles, whooping cough, mumps and tetanus would remain mandatory unless changed by the Legislature.

