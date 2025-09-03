Florida leaders pushing to end mandatory vaccines

VALRICO, Fla. — Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo wants to end mandatory vaccines for children.

During a press conference Wednesday morning with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Ladapo said it should not be up to the government to tell parents what choices to make for their children.

“We have the ability to start that process with our rules,” Ladapo said. “The Florida Department of Health has rules. It includes a hand full of vaccines that are mandated in Florida. Those are going to be gone. We are going to work with the governor and law makers to get rid of the rest.”

Right now, there are about seven vaccines kids have to get for preschool entry. Some of those include the DTaP, polio, chicken pox, and hepatitis B.

Ladapo says he encourages parents to make informed decisions for their families.

He said the state will start making changes now.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

