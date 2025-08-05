SEE: Florida deputy snatches thrashing gator from swimming pool with his bare hands

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in St. Johns County helped remove an unexpected guest from a backyard pool.

St. Johns Deputy Richardson was called to a home last week after homeowners discovered an alligator swimming inside their pool.

The ornery reptile thrashed about as the deputy snatched him out of the pool with his bare hands.

After grabbing the gator, the deputy placed it in the back of his patrol cruiser and buckled it in for safety.

Wildlife crews later relocated the gator safely to a new home.

