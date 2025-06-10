Florida drug bust uncovers neglected 9-foot gator and dog fighting operation, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tip about a suspected drug house in Jacksonville led deputies to a disturbing discovery.

Police said they found a cache of drugs, a dog-fighting operation, and a nine-foot alligator kept in deplorable conditions.

Deputies said they arrested 34-year-old Marquis Williams after executing a search warrant at his property.

Authorities said they uncovered signs of a drug operation, but the real surprise came in the backyard.

Jacksonville police said they found a large alligator confined to a small, makeshift pen.

Several dogs were found chained, emaciated, and dehydrated, with visible signs of abuse, police said.

Officers said they also found equipment that is commonly associated with organized dogfighting.

Williams now faces several charges, including drug possession and animal cruelty.Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group