Florida father saves 3-year-old daughter’s life with anti-choaking device

FT. MYERS, Fla. — A family near Ft. Myers had a horrifying experience while driving home from a birthday party.

Their 3-year-old girl was choking on a piece of candy in the back seat.

The family pulled over and tried everything to retrieve the candy from little Maya, but nothing was working.

That’s until Maya’s father used the Life-Vac they had in the car.

“Thank God we did have this life saving device, and it worked the first time around, one plunge, it came right out, and it was literally the best cry I’ve ever heard,” said Maya’s father Ray Priebe.

The Priebe family is encouraging all families to have the Life-Vac device.

