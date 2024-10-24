‘No remorse’: Rockledge man kills his own dog during hurricane power outage, sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Rockledge is in jail after deputies say he killed his dog after Hurricane Milton.

Investigators said John Burgos fired his gun inside his home on Oct. 12 after his power was knocked out.

One of the bullets hit his dog in the belly.

Deputies took the dog to a nearby vet, where it passed away.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Burgos was drunk during the shooting and blamed Florida Power & Light for his dog’s death.

“He still showed no remorse for what happened. The only thing he said when he was told that his dog had died is, man, FP-and-L made me do that,” said Ivey.

Burgos is facing three charges, including animal cruelty.

He’s in jail on a $1,500 bond.

