Raw sewage in Holly Hill homes after Hurricane Milton makes issue worse

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Some people in Holly Hill can’t use their showers or toilets because of raw sewage in their homes.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News this has been an issue in past storms, but Hurricane Milton has worsened it.

Debris still lines the streets in the neighborhood off Flomich Avenue and some homes have been totally gutted.

Danielle Latona walked us through her home and others to show us where the sewage seeped through.

“I don’t want to leave because I love my house, but I can’t do this anymore. None of us can,” said Latona.

Mayor Chris Via said public works is cleaning up the sewage and running pumps nonstop, but Holly Hill’s infrastructure is more than 80 years old and needs more help than the city can handle. Via said last year, the city secured over $1 million from the state.

“We also have Congressman Waltz working to get us federal money through a federal grant through the Nova Canal study,” said Via.

Residents said the retention pond flooded into their neighborhood and eventually backed up the sewer system. They add it’s happened many times before, some neighbors said this is the fourth time they’ve had to rebuild their homes.

They told Eyewitness News they tried to get hotels through FEMA but they filled up fast so for now they’re finding creative ways to live in their homes despite the deplorable conditions.

Holly Hill has a town hall planned for residents on Oct. 30.

