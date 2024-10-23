Clean-up continues in Seminole County two weeks after Hurricane Milton

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are working as often as they can to pick up debris in neighborhoods across Central Florida.

“It will take time,” Oliver Bond, Seminole County’s Solid Waste Division Manager, said. “We do ask people to be patient.”

Nearly 80,000 homes make up unincorporated Seminole County. Day by day, crews are making their way through each community to clean up debris left behind from Hurricane Milton.

The process started about a week ago.

“We’ve already picked up about 20,000 cubic yards of debris,” Bond said. “20,000 cubic yards essentially equate to 3 Goodyear blimps. I think that really helps people put an idea to what that actually looks like.”

Bond said debris pickup in the county could take several weeks or even months.

“If there are still residents that still need to clean up their yards, what should they do for it to be cleaned up?” Channel 9′s Sam Martello asked. “We’re asking you place it on the roadside,” Bond said. “Not on the road, not on sidewalks, within 10 feet of the right of way.”

Bond said to keep debris clear of mailboxes, power lines, and storm drains. He said to also keep the debris unbundled and try to partner with a neighbor to combine everything into one pile.

“Most of the material is picked with grapple trucks,” Bond said. “Just keep that in mind when you place your material. We want big piles, so the grapple can easily handle. The fewer the piles, the quicker they’re going to pick it up.”

If a Seminole County resident has storm debris they’d like to get rid of themselves, it can be taken to the landfill in Geneva at no cost.

