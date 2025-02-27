Florida first responders recognized for efforts that saved 2-year-old boy from drowning

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — First responders in Florida are being recognized for their quick actions that saved a 2-year-old from drowning.

Earlier this month, a frantic call led Wilton Manors police officers to a home where they found the unresponsive child by a pool.

Officers immediately started CPR, rushing the boy to paramedics who worked to revive him on the way to the hospital.

“We’re just really proud of all the agencies that they work so seamlessly together, blocking off roads, making sure that he got there fast and because of all of us, we were able to save his life,” said Deputy Haley Plante with the Wilton Manors Police Department.

Thanks to their efforts, the boy survived.

This week, 30 first responders, including police, paramedics, and dispatchers, were honored for their life-saving work.

