Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission to host meeting on hunting black bears

TALLAHASSEE , Fla. — The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a virtual meeting on March 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss regulating black bear hunting.

The FWC wants to hear from the public about their thoughts on potential options for regulated black bear hunting.

Regulated black bear hunting occurred in Florida in the 1930s and continued until 1994.

Hunting was closed until 2015, when it was reopened in the fall.

No bear hunting seasons have been open since 2015.

