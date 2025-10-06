Florida gas prices have risen by 8 cents from last week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices went up by 8 cents from last week, now averaging $3.04 per gallon as of Sunday, October 6.

Gas prices have followed a pattern since September 2024, fluctuating between $2.92 and $3.23 per gallon. Usually, there’s a slow decrease over 10 days, then a quick rebound.

“Retailers are constantly adjusting prices to attract customers,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “But once those prices fall below a profitable margin, stations raise them again, and the cycle repeats.”

U.S. crude oil prices dropped 7% last week from $65.72 to $60.88 per barrel, with gasoline futures falling 18 cents.

Regional gas prices vary across Florida. West Palm Beach-Boca Raton has the most expensive prices, at $3.22 per gallon, while Crestview-Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola have the least expensive prices, at $2.80 per gallon.

AAA recommends saving on gasoline by combining errands, driving conservatively, removing excess weight, shopping for the best prices via the AAA app, and paying in cash to avoid credit card fees.

