Florida gas prices hit 2023 high: AAA

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s gas prices have hit a new high for the year.

That’s according to the latest data from AAA.

The auto club reported an 18-cent surge in prices last week.

On Friday, the state average climbed to its 2023 high of $3.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

READ: Deadly crash reported near downtown Kissimmee

AAA: Florida gas prices The average price for a gallon of gas recently hit a 2023 high in Florida on Friday. (AAA)

That toppled the previous high of $3.72, set in April.

AAA said rising global oil prices are contributing to consumers’ pain at the pump.

Experts added that the wave of extreme heat has kept Gulf Coast refineries from running at full capacity.

READ: Dangerous heat: Monday could be one of the hottest days of the year in Central Florida

But a recent report showed refinery operations appear to be improving, AAA said.

That, along with a decrease in demand caused by slowing summer travel brought on by a new school year, could help to push prices back down.

But that’s not a given, thanks to the uncertainty of Mother Nature.

“Drivers should expect continued volatility at the pump during the coming months, particularly as we approach peak hurricane season,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

WATCH: Florida boater missing over 36 hours rescued 12 miles from coast

He added that even the mere threat of a hurricane could cause another spike in gas prices in Florida, since the majority of the state’s supply is fueled by refineries along the Gulf’s coastline.

“How high gas prices go from there — and for how long — would then be based on whether those refineries suffered any long-term damage.”

Here’s to hoping it’s all hypothetical.

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group