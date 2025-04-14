Florida gas prices react to a sharp drop in the cost of oil

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices have hit a two-week low in Florida, according to AAA.

On Monday, the auto club said the state average for a gallon of regular settled at roughly $3.09.

Experts said crude oil prices have fallen about $7 per barrel over the past couple of weeks.

That drop has now triggered a downward shift for prices at the pump.

Of course that means better news for your wallet.

“The state average could drift back down near the $3 per gallon threshold this week,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

Here in Central Florida, Brevard and Flagler counties showed the lowest average on Monday at about $3.05 per gallon.

Osceola was the highest per gallon at roughly $3.14, according to AAA.

