Florida gas prices see uptick after falling for nearly a month

ORLANDO, Fla. — You’ll have to make a little more room in your budget to fill your gas tank on Monday.

AAA said the state average price for a gallon — $3.34 — was more than 10 cents higher than one week ago.

The recent upward trend came after gas prices had fallen for a whopping 26 days in a row and saw a 33-cent price drop, the auto club said.

The good news ended for Floridians after Tuesday, when the average fell to $3.23 per gallon — the lowest daily average since mid-February.

Now, higher oil and gas futures prices are raising the cost of producing gasoline.

“Futures prices reportedly increased on data that fuel demand is outpacing fuel inventories,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

And while no one likes a price spike at the pump, transportation experts said it’s not cause for alarm.

“Price fluctuations like this is very common during the summer travel season,” Jenkins said.

Here’s a county-by-county look at the average cost for a gallon of gas:

Lake: $3.26

Brevard: $3.31

Volusia: $3.33

Polk: $3.33

Sumter: $3.33

Orange: $3.34

Osceola: $3.35

Seminole: $3.36

Marion: $3.38

Flagler: $3.38

