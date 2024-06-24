Hot and stormy week ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and stormy this week.
Highs will be in the low 90s every day this week.
Our area will also see heat index temperatures near 100 degrees every afternoon.
The heat will help to fuel our chances for rain and storms for the foreseeable future.
We will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms on Monday.
Storms in some areas could also be strong.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics, which are currently quiet.
