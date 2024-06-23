Teriyaki Madness to open more restaurants near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

When franchisees Al Desai and John Yu took over the Oviedo location of Teriyaki Madness in June 2022, they didn’t know how well it would go, or that in two years’ time they’d be looking to open spots in Lake Nona and Sanford.

To contribute to turnaround efforts, one area they leaned into was to-go and delivery orders. Customers responded positively. Another was catering, which has grown from 10% of its business to 25%, making it a significant revenue stream.

“We cater to Orlando City Soccer, and it has been a great partnership for us.” said Desai. “We cater pre-game meals, post-game meals and meals for its corporate staff during the week. We also cater Orlando Magic, Orlando Valkyries, several local schools, offices and medical facilities.”

