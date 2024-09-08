Florida has lost nearly 20% of land used for growing citrus since last year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The amount of land used for growing citrus in Florida is shrinking fast.

That’s according to a new report from the Florida Department of Agriculture.

That report says acreage for growing the fruit has declined by 17% in just one year.

It comes as the industry faces pressure from residential and commercial growth.

The effect of citrus greening disease is that more farmers are stepping out of the industry.

“We are replanting with higher density plantings, and we’re convinced that going forward, this industry is going to come back and be the powerhouse that it’s always been in the state of Florida,” said Matt Joyner, CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual.

The industry closed out the 2023-2024 season in July with nearly 18 million boxes of oranges harvested.

That was up from the 15.8 million boxes produced during the season before, which was the lowest orange total in 90 years.

