Florida investor buys Orlando flex space for $20 million

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A South Florida investor bought a multi-building Orlando industrial park, making the company one of Central Florida’s largest landlords.

Delray Beach-based Basis Industrial bought Chancellor Square — at 2400 Sand Lake Road and 8100-8500 Chancellor Drive — from Miami-based B Group Capital Management for $20 million in a deal that closed on Feb. 11.

Read:

The 11-acre site features three single-story, flex space buildings of 44,337 square feet, 40,490 square feet and 60,800 square feet, respectively, all built in 1982, according to Orange County Property Appraiser records.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group