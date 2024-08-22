Florida launches investigation into CarShield’s sales practices

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s CFO Jimmy Patronis announced an investigation into CarShield for deceptive sales practices.

It comes after the Federal Trade Commission fined the company $10 million for misleading advertising.

The state will review agents promoting CarShield products in Florida.

Read: Florida CFO Patronis says insurance fraud ‘absolutely’ still a concern in aftermath of Hurricane Debby

Patronis vowed to hold those responsible accountable, possibly with criminal charges.

He urged consumers who feel defrauded to report it to his office immediately.

Watch: Woman missed husband’s funeral because of fake plane ticket scam

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group