Florida launches Operation Southern Slow Down to reduce speed-related crashes

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida transportation and law enforcement officials launched the ninth annual Operation Southern Slow Down campaign Monday at Daytona International Speedway.

The campaign runs through Saturday and includes increased enforcement and public education efforts across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Operation Southern Slow Down

Officials said the initiative is aimed at reducing speed-related crashes and encouraging drivers to obey posted speed limits, allow more stopping distance and use extra caution in construction and school zones.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, speeding was a factor in about 6% of traffic deaths reported in the state’s 2024 crash data.

Local law enforcement agencies, the Florida Highway Patrol and FDOT gathered at Daytona International Speedway before deploying across Central Florida.

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