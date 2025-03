ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are paving the way for the Donald Trump Presidential Library.

The state Senate passed a bill Wednesday to block local restrictions on presidential libraries.

Trump’s team is considering Florida Atlantic and Florida International universities as locations.

A companion bill is now headed to the full House for a vote.

