Florida lawmakers consider plan to require E-Verify immigration searches for small businesses

ORLANDO, Fla. — A proposal that would require small businesses to use the E-Verify system to check someone’s immigration status is now moving forward in the Florida legislature.

The Republican-controlled committee voted to support the measure.

If passed, businesses with 25 or more employees would need to use E-Verify to determine if people are eligible to work.

“Costs are up right now. We don’t have a workforce to support Florida’s growing population, in ag, tourism or healthcare. We are very reliant on immigrant labor,” said state Rep. Anna Eskamani.

So far, a similar bill has not been heard in the state Senate.

