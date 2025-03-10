Florida lawmakers to discuss minimum wage, health insurance during legislative session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Senate committees at the Florida State Capitol will take on several measures that could become state law.

One of them would bring changes to Florida’s minimum wage rules.

If passed, employers would be exempt from wage requirements for people in internships or apprenticeship programs.

Meanwhile, another committee will discuss a bill that would change higher education, including providing tuition assistance to members of the Florida State Guard.

Another bill would change health insurance coverage for people with developmental disabilities.

A committee will also discuss a proposed constitutional amendment that would bring eight-year term limits for county commissioners and school board members.

