ORLANDO, Fla. — State lawmakers want to look into getting rid of property taxes.

A Senate Republican from Fort Myers filed a bill that would lead to studying how it would work.

Property taxes have traditionally played a role in funding Florida schools and local governments.

If passed, the bill would look into how that revenue could be replaced.

