Florida Education Association files lawsuit against school voucher expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Education Association, the largest teachers’ union in the state, has filed a lawsuit against Florida’s voucher program.

The union claims the program violates the state constitution.

The lawsuit argues that private and charter schools are not held to the same standards as public schools.

The union contends that this disparity in standards violates the state’s constitution.

The Florida Education Commissioner defended the program.

The commissioner stated that every family has access to school choice.

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