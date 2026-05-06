Memorial Day weekend in Daytona Beach features concerts, fireworks and more

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Tourism officials are highlighting ceremonies, concerts, beaches and family-friendly attractions ahead of Memorial Day weekend in the Daytona Beach area.

According to the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, several Memorial Day remembrance services are planned throughout the community, including the Memorial Day Remembrance at Rockefeller Gardens in Ormond Beach.

Officials said local veteran memorials and museums where visitors can honor fallen service members include the Veterans Memorial Plaza, Veterans Memorial at Riverfront Esplanade and Veterans Museum & Education Center in Daytona Beach, along with the Ponce Inlet Veterans Memorial and the Ormond Memorial Art Museum & Gardens.

The destination’s summer concert series at the Daytona Beach Bandshell begins May 23 with performances by Zendatta and Touch & Go, a tribute to The Police and The Cars. Organizers said the free concert begins at 7:15 p.m. and will be followed by fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Tourism officials also highlighted the area’s 23 miles of beaches and attractions, including Daytona International Speedway, the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse and the Marine Science Center.

State parks in the region, including Tomoka State Park, Blue Spring State Park and De Leon Springs State Park, will also be open during the holiday weekend.

Officials said visitors can find lodging specials and additional information through DaytonaBeach.com.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group