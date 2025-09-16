Florida lawmakers make fresh push to address affordable housing crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. — State lawmakers are gearing up to talk about affordable housing in the upcoming legislative session starting in January.

A new bill filed yesterday aims to allow additional living spaces on private property.

The proposed legislation would require local governments to allow the creation of living spaces such as garage apartments or mother-in-law suites on private properties. This initiative is part of a broader effort to expand affordable housing options across the state.

Backers of the bill claim it would greatly increase the availability of affordable housing statewide.

Last year, both the House and Senate approved similar proposals, but lawmakers couldn’t agree on a final version. The reasons for this disagreement are still unclear.

With the new bill, lawmakers are making a fresh push to address the affordable housing crisis, with the goal of expanding housing options for residents.

