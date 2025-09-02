Florida man abandons 11-year-old Shiba Inu on the side of a remote road, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man has been arrested for abandoning an 11-year-old Shiba Inu named Coco on a remote road, according to deputies in Martin County.

Investigators said Sean Anthony Miller, 28, drove to Indiantown and left Coco on the side of the road before driving away.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the West Palm Beach Police Department, identified and arrested Miller, charging him with animal abandonment.

Deputies said the arrest spotlights the seriousness with which the Martin County Sheriff’s Office takes animal cruelty cases.

Authorities hope Coco will find a safe and caring environment for her final years.

