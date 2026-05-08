Florida man accused of strangling puppy that tested positive for cocaine exposure

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A Jensen Beach man is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies say a 5-month-old Puggle puppy was abused during a medical emergency.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported hearing the puppy crying and saw 62-year-old John Burt Sparhawk allegedly holding the dog above his head and strangling it.

Deputies said Sparhawk told neighbors the puppy was having a seizure before walking away and telling others to take the dog to the hospital.

One deputy rushed the puppy to an emergency veterinary clinic, where veterinarians determined the dog was suffering from cocaine exposure, which triggered the seizures.

A witness also told investigators that Sparhawk wrapped the puppy’s leash around its throat and repeatedly lifted the dog off the ground. The witness said the puppy struggled to bark and cried whenever it was placed back down.

He was later arrested on a warrant and charged with animal cruelty.

The puppy is now in protective custody with the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

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