Florida man arrested for assaulting deputy during Cantina Louie disturbance

PALM COAST, Fla. — A man from Palm Coast was taken into custody on Friday evening for reportedly assaulting a deputy sheriff during a disturbance at Cantina Louie restaurant.

Michael Mahon, 58, was involved in a fight at the restaurant before being asked to leave. Deputies located him on an electric bicycle near the Island Walk shopping plaza, where he resisted arrest and tried to escape.

Sheriff Rick Staly commented, “This guy took a relatively minor incident and turned it into a felony. If you ever lay your hands on a deputy sheriff, I can guarantee that you’ll earn a trip to the Green Roof Inn.”

Deputies responded to Cantina Louie after a caller reported an intoxicated customer causing a disturbance. Mahon was identified as the suspect who swung at another customer.

As deputies tried to detain Mahon, he became aggressive and shoved a deputy, resulting in a struggle. Mahon attempted to flee but was eventually caught and taken into custody after falling in the parking lot.

Mahone was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, petty theft for stealing an e-bike, and giving a false name to law enforcement.

Employees at Cantina Louie confirmed Mahon as the suspect involved in the fight, and he was officially trespassed from the restaurant.

